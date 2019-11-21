Keystone Women come home with awards

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Lynn Stafford, Brenda Sorensen and Susan Carabello, all members of the Keystone Federation of Republican Women (KFRW) Club, attended the Florida Federation of Republican Women (FFRW) 2019 Biennial Convention in Orlando on Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13.

A total of 119 delegates from the 48 clubs around the state were present at the convention.

KFRW Campaign Committee Chairperson Susan Carabello attended the highly acclaimed National FRW Campaign Management School on Friday, where she learned about campaigning opportunities for the 2020 election. Stafford held training for FFRW treasurers on Friday afternoon, with assistance from Sorensen.

During the full convention meeting, new FFRW officers were elected to serve two-year terms for 2020/2021, with Stafford being elected as the FFRW's Treasurer.

The speaker on Friday night, Oct. 11, was Nick Adams, who was born and raised in Australia before he immigrated to America in 2016. Upon immigrating, Adams received a rare Extraordinary Ability Green Card, and he documented the experience in his book, Green Card Warrior. In March of 2017, the book received a special distinction, with President Donald Trump declaring the book "a must-read." It was the first time in the history of the United States where a sitting President endorsed a particular book.

Currently, Adams runs the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG), which is a non-profit organization that teaches civics and informs parents and students on the power of the American Dream. FLAG has produced the world's first kid-friendly editions of the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Federalist Papers.

The first speaker Saturday night, Oct. 12, was Jessie Jane Duff.

She served 20 years on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps and has retired as a Gunnery Sergeant. Duff is working with the Women for Trump and loves speaking out on behalf of the President.

The second speaker of the night was John Pence (nephew of Vice President Mike Pence), who is a Senior Adviser for President Trump's 2020 Campaign. He works closely with The White House's Office of Political Affairs and the RNC to organize the President's political rallies, grassroots activities and political events. Pence also advises on operations, fundraising and digital campaign software development.

Earlier in the year, the KFRW Club was recognized for its first National FFRW Achievement Award at the National Federation of Republican Women's 40th Biennial Convention on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Indianapolis, Ind. Lynn Stafford received the Bronze Achievement Award on behalf of the club for the club's 2018/2019 activity. This was the KFRW's first award since becoming a club in August 2018.