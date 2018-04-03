Kicking Butts at Jefferson Somerset

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Kick Butts Day is a national day of activism, sponsored by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. The day encourages youth to reject the tobacco industry's deceptive marketing and live tobacco free lifestyles.

On Friday, March 23, Jefferson Somerset's Students Working Against Tobacco (S.W.A.T.)

and the Jefferson County Health Department brought Kick Butts Day to the K-12 school.

With a bounce house, hula hoops, relay races, a rainbow parachute game, Tug-Of-War and other games designed to energize the students with heart-pumping excitement, the event doubled as a way to get students out of the classroom and into a mindset of healthy play. While the event was a lot of fun and games, there was also learning to be had during the event.

Chastity McCarthy, the Tobacco Prevention Specialist at the Jefferson County Health Department provided instruction and facts about the dangers of tobacco, as well as the trickery and deception of tobacco advertisements.

Students were able to fill out “I am not a Replacement” forms, which they identified themselves as more than just replaceable cliental for the tobacco industry.

Another tobacco-free event will come to Jefferson Somerset in the way of a S.W.A.T. Carnival, with the date and time to still be announced.