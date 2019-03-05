Kidnapping suspect arrested

Wanted for law enforcement battery, theft, drug charges and more

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A 27-year-old Tallahassee man was pursued and arrested by Jefferson County and Monticello law enforcement officers after they were dispatched in reference to a possible kidnapping.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Monticello Police Department (MPD) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the Brahman Motel on West Washington Street after a call was provided to Jefferson County Dispatch pertaining to a possible kidnapping at the motel.

According to a media release issued by the JCSO, deputies on scene learned that a victim had been taken by multiple suspects, following a physical altercation that had recently occurred.

One of the suspects was identified and law enforcement officers were provided a description of the vehicle used in the kidnapping.

A BOLO (Be-On-The-Lookout) was issued for the surrounding area, and the vehicle was eventually discovered at the Jefferson Arms Apartment complex.

While at the apartment complex, law enforcement officers located two additional individuals who had been suspected of being involved in the kidnapping.

The individuals informed investigators that the victim and one of the primary suspects, Daron Clifford Holmes, Jr., 27, of Tallahassee, was currently located at a residence on Sage Street, in Monticello.

Law enforcement officers responded to the provided address and made entry into the residence, where they located the victim in a bathroom.

Holmes was located in a bedroom, but jumped out of a window before officers could arrest him.

A short foot chase ensued before Holmes was tased and arrested.

Daron Holmes, Jr. was arrested on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment of a 13-year-old or older, aggravated battery (great bodily harm, disfigurement/disability) and resisting an officer without violence.

In addition, Holmes was arrested on several pre-existing warrants pertaining to battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer with violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery on a law enforcement officer, the sale/delivery or possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver and felony theft.

Daron Holmes, Jr. was booked into the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held without bond.