On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, Kimberly “Kimmy” Kay Harvin went home to be with Jesus.

From the moment of her birth and throughout her life, Kimmy was always a special child. Though she had serious health issues throughout her life, she never let those things slow her down. She enjoyed life to the fullest, laughing and smiling right up until Jesus took her home.

Though Kimmy never spoke a word, her life spoke volumes. Everywhere Kimmy went she was a blessing to people. Kimmy never met a stranger - she only met new friends. Kimmy’s life demonstrated unconditional love for others. She had a pure heart and a love for God and a love for people. From her chin fist bumps to her broad smile, Kimmy always brought joy into the lives of others.

Kimmy will be remembered most for her love of music and dancing and her love for her little babies Dora, and Curious George, T-Rex and Megasaurus. Now Kimmy dances before the throne of God as the saints sing praises to our savior. Kimmy’s life was a ray of sunshine in our lives and all those who loved her will miss her greatly but the heavens are rejoicing in her homecoming. She is no longer encumbered by this physical body and its limitations. Kimmy is now free to be all God created her to be, free to dance, free to sing, free to run and free to play. Our sorrow is deep but our joy overflows in the knowledge that she is safe in the arms of Jesus and one day we will see her again in heaven for blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.

Kimmy is survived in this life by her father, James Kevin Harvin and mother, Letty Jane Harvin; her sister, Serena Danielle Nelson; grandmother, Anita Marie Harvin; grandmother, Devon Harrell; and Aunt Kay Morton. Her brother-in-law Matt Nelson; nephew, Jacob Nelson; Aunt Betty White (Kenny); Aunt Sue Gee (Brian); Uncle Ronald Reeves (Joetta); Aunt Wava Harrell (Frank); and a host of cousins and friends also survive her.

A Service of Remembrance will be held, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Northwoods Baptist Church, Capital Circle NW.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kimmy’s honor to the Night to Shine Prom for people with special needs. Send donations to: Shine Tallahassee at P.O. Box 12669, Tallahassee Fla. 32317

