Kinston James Montgomery, Sr., 61, of Monticello, Fla. passed on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A native and longtime resident of Deland, Fla., Kinston moved to Monticello in 1996. He had been employed by Butler Walker Farms. Survivors include his children: Kinston J. Montgomery, Jr., Kingston J. Montgomery, Yasming Jordan, Micheal (Janessa) Crawford, Shasmeika (Carlos) McCoy, Ronald and Fayanna Glasgow and Yasmine Crawford; his siblings: Alvin, Richard, Charles and Michael Montgomery and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, William Sr. and Bessie Gardner Montgomery and siblings, Henry and William Montgomery. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Tillman of Tallahassee facilities, located at 4006 Crawfordville Rd.

