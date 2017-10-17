Kirk Reams arrested on theft charges

Lazaro Aleman: ECB Publishing, Inc.

Clerk of Court Kirk Reams reported to the Jefferson County Jail on Monday evening, Oct. 16, in response to a warrant for his arrest on misdemeanor petit theft charges.

Reams is accused of allowing a woman, who was at the time his girlfriend, the use of a county laptop, unauthorized and for her personal uses.

Reams is reported to have turned himself at the jail just past 5 p.m. Monday, accompanied by his attorney, David Collins. After being booked at the jail, Reams was given a notice to appear in court.

While at the Jefferson County Jail, Reams made a brief statement.

"My only comment would be that I'm not guilty of any crimes," Reams is quoted saying. "And I look forward to my day in court and until then I'm just, you know, I'm looking forward to getting back to the people's work of Jefferson County."

The charges against Reams stem from an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) over several months. The state agency initiated the action based on allegations made by the former girlfriend. The allegations included incidents of nude photo taking inside the courthouse. The investigation focused on the alleged misuse of a county laptop by an unauthorized person for more than a year, from January 2013 to January 2014. The nude photos were reportedly shared, with friends, using the said computer.

Reams reportedly was offered an opportunity to resign and not face the charges, but he declined. Collins is quoted saying that his client will seek a jury trial.

It is unsure at this time if these charges will affect Reams’ job. According to Florida statutes, the Governor can suspend any elected official arrested for a misdemeanor “related to the duties of office.”

Reams has served as Jefferson County Clerk of Court since 2006. He is currently on his third term.