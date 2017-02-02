What you should know about the Zika Virus

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

So far, the general view of the Zika Virus seems to be, it’s here, primarily in urban areas where the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are found, mostly South Florida, mostly Broward and Dade counties - a few hundred cases at most, with mild, flu-like symptoms.

As Jennifer Johnson, Administrator of the Jefferson and Madison County Health Departments of the Florida Department of Health, explained to Altrusa, this does not mean people should let their guard down. The best course of action is to understand how the virus spreads, who is most vulnerable and what they can do to help protect themselves, not only from Zika, but from other mosquito-borne viruses as well.

Zika is related to dengue fever and chikungunya, with symptoms that are typically mild: a skin rash, low-grade fever, conjunctivitis and muscle/joint pain, lasting from two to seven days. Four out of five people who contract the virus have no symptoms at all and may not even realize they have it. According to the CDC, it may also be sexually transmitted as well, but the main vector is mosquitoes.

The virus poses its biggest threat to pregnant women and their fetuses – it has been linked to birth defects such as microcephaly in infants, and could be a factor in other delayed brain development not immediately apparent at birth.

“From the perspective of infant health, it is very important,” said Johnson, and because there is as yet no vaccine and no treatment for the virus other than symptom relief, “one of the best protections from mosquito-borne illnesses is to avoid mosquito bites.”

Of the two mosquito species that spread the virus, A. aegypti is more prevalent in urban areas of Florida and not that common here, but the A. albopictus, the Asian Tiger mosquito, with its distinctive black and white stripes, is. It is not only here, it’s an exception to the usual dusk-to-dawn rule, actively feeding during broad daylight.

Although we may see single isolated cases, as of now, there are no areas of active transmission in Florida (i.e., it is not spreading), and the mosquito that carries the virus in North Florida’s rural areas, the Asian Tiger, doesn’t patrol large territories. Its domain is usually no bigger than a few hundred yards.

The focus here is on education and outreach, letting people know that Zika is out there and what they can do to prevent bites and to help control the mosquito population.

For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc. gov/features/StopMosquitoes, or contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (850) 342-0170.