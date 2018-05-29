Kristal Nogal: selected by state as Top 10 STEM student

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Kristal Nogal, a 2018 graduating senior at Jefferson Somerset was selected as a Big Bend Top Ten STEM Student at the Sunshine State Scholars Conference, which was held in Orlando on May 17-18.

The conference was held to celebrate the accomplishments of Florida's successful students and hold a unique venue to various colleges, universities and employers to recruit the students for their academic talents.

“Each year, we take this opportunity to recognize those students whose hard work and dedication make them stand out amongst their peers,” wrote Florida Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart in her official address to the selected students. “You should take great pride in being among this elite group.”

The highest ranking students were selected from schools from all over the state of Florida, and Kristal Nogal was the only Jefferson County student to make it into the list of 2018 recognized scholars.

Nogal is the Valedictorian of her 2018 graduating class at Jefferson Somerset. She is graduating with a 4.1 GPA and plans to attend the University of Florida, where she will acquire a BA in Nursing.

During her high school years, she was a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA), Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT), the National Honors Society (NHS) and Mu Alpha Theta. She was also a part of the Jefferson Somerset Band.

Nogal is the daughter of Alejandro Garcia and Remedios Guerrero, both of Monticello.