Jefferson County’s Retired Educators present $500 scholarship to Kristal Nogal

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Kristal Guerrero Nogal, the Valedictorian for the 2018 graduating class at Jefferson Somerset, was the recipient of a $500 scholarship from the Jefferson County Retired Educators Association (JCREA) on Tuesday, June 12.

Presenting the Dr. Flossie M. Byrd Scholarship was the association's president, Earlene Knight; also presented to Nogal was a plaque that would be a longer lasting token of the association's recognition of Nogal and her academic pursuits.

Nogal graduated in May from Jefferson Somerset with a 4.1 GPA. While a high school student, Nogal participated in band, FFA, SWAT, NHS and Mu Alpha Theta.

As a graduate, the next page of Nogal's life will bring her into a collegiate field; Nogal says she plans on attending the University of North Florida, where she will pursue a BA in nursing.

Accompanying Nogal for the scholarship presentation were her parents, Alejandro Garcia and Remedios Guerrero, along with one of Nogal's sisters.