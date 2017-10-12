KUDOS to the county waste management division

When I heard about the next hurricane falling in less than two weeks after the big one, I followed the county's advice of not burning or hauling my green trash to the dump. Well, I had a good part of my 500ft frontage loaded with the 6-8 medium and large trees that went down.

When the news started talking about the next hurricane I could imagine all that wood just floating down the street. So I called the office again and explained may plite, on Wednesday. I watched the next two days and when 5:00 Friday came I just said "oh well". At about 5:30 the hook and grab trash truck pulled up, cleaned up the entire area and left.

THANKS A LOT to Beth Letchworth for running a very oiled operation and her driver who has been working a lot of over time.

Ralph Burquist