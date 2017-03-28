Lady Eagles come to ACA

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.



The Aucilla Christian Academy Junior Varsity Softball Team received a rare treat on a recent Tuesday evening, during practice; Tallahassee Community College Lady Eagles players arrived on campus to 'buddy-up' with the girls.

The TCC girls teamed-up one-on-one with the ACA girls for individual time and talent, sharing their thoughts and ideas about hitting, pitching, catching, and infield and outfield defense techniques. "They were a huge help with our JV girls," exclaimed ACA Coach Nicole Russell.

The 15 or so TCC team members on-site were invited to join the ACA girls by Patti Townsend, ACA JV mom and TCC Lady Eagles coach.

The girls spent a few hours together, stretching and working out on and off the field. A great, and productive, time was had by all.