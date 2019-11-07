Lady Tigers return from Regionals as winners

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson Somerset Lady Tigers Cross Country team participated in the Regionals XC Meet on Saturday, Nov. 2.

It was a cold morning in Lake City, Fla., but the girls ran very well, finishing in 10th place. However, only the top eight teams go on to the state level, so this ended the competition season for the Jefferson Somerset Lady Tigers.

"They had a great year, though, and I'm so proud of them," shares Coach Harry Jacobs. Several family members also made similar comments.

Miya Trumpet, Tracy Peters, Heather Boyd and Sandra Jacobs are a team to be proud of. A few of the boys on the male athletic side went along for the ride and to cheer the girls' team on.

"Nice show of support, gentlemen," adds Coach Jacobs, "I'm very proud of you, too!"

The Jefferson Somerset Tigers Cross Country team participated in district competitions the week before regionals. For the first time in Jefferson Somerset history, two female athletes placed and qualified individually as well. Tiger Jamiya Steen placed 17th and Tiger Vera Peters placed 29th.