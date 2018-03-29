Lady Tigers take the football field

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

It doesn't get much more American than baseball, pumpkin pie, and football.

The latter sport is vastly a male-dominated play as well, as even with protective equipment and strict play rules, traditional Tackle Football is a dangerous sport and co-ed playing is virtually nonexistent.

Flag Football, however, is a vastly different story. Not only is the sport frequently co-ed, especially within smaller, community teams, but some schools, like Jefferson Somerset, have given the game to the girls.

2018 marks a historic year for Jefferson County's students, as the Somerset high school opened up the first Flag Football team to be affiliated with the school.

Coached by Marshaun Harris, the team is formed through strong, resolute Lady Tigers, who are clearing the way of the sport and taking Football as their own.

With this being the first year for the Tigers Flag Football team, there are still hurdles they have to overcome, the primary one being the score board.

Since facing the Gadsden County Jaguars on March 8 (lost 36-6), the Tigers have played two other games, and have lost both.

The game against the Jaguars marked the first touchdown by the Tigers, which was scored by 7th Grade Quarterback Kemya Thomas (130 yards rushing). Other remarkable plays for the game include Jamariya Young taking three sacks and three pulls; Jalecia Williams taking eight flag pulls and Aazayah Howard with rushing 110 yards.

On March 22, the Tigers faced the Lincoln Trojans, where they lost 28-0. Despite the loss, Coach Harris was proud of the team's defensive play against an established, constant district contender. The Tigers didn't allow the Trojans to score any points during the second and third quarters of the game. Jemika McCray (CB) took six flags, and Janiya Graham made one interception.

On March 23, the Tigers went up against the Flagler Bulldogs, where the proof of their hard work started to shine. While the Tigers still lost with 0 points on the scoreboard, they reduced the Bulldogs ability to score to only 14, bringing the game to a less significant 14-0 loss for the Tigers.

“It was a really good, intense game,” said Coach Harris. Flagler wasn't able to make a score until the fourth quarter.

The game against Flagler was a Ball Like a Girl themed game as well. The event, an initiative geared to unite, enrich and uplift the girls on both teams, focuses on providing the young women with an innovative outlet.

During Ball Like a Girl games, the away team is given a tour of the home campus upon arriving at the school. Before the game starts, both teams intermingle in a pre-game meal in which they get to know each other and build a rapport off the field. A player from each team shares a piece of literature or philosophy that empowers her before the coaches nominate three players for the Ball So Hard award. The nominated girl must show good character, healthy grades, and acts of leadership on and off the field. The player with the best stats is given a Ball So Hard trophy that evening.

Coach Harris stays encouraged due to the spirit and resilience of the girls on his team. “We have a good, very young team defensively,” said Harris. “We have gotten better and better every game and we are young, and still learning the process of winning in the first year of the sport.”

This is a new venture for the school and the girls on the team, and their success for the year will not be determined by the wins or losses, but by the personal growth and accomplishments of the team.

“I am so very proud of our girls and what we have accomplished so far,” said Coach Harris. “As always, Go Tigers!”