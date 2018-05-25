Lady Warriors 2018 State Runner-Up

Rick Patrick, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Considering the fact that the Lady Warriors of Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) have been in the state championship game in each of the past five seasons, one might think they need to make permanent reservations in Vero Beach every year. It is no doubt that the Lady Warriors softball team has established itself as one of the premier teams in Florida Class 2A and are well on their way to building a dynasty-like program. This year, just as in the past two years, the Lady Warriors would find themselves locked in a classic struggle for the state title.

In the state semi-final game on Monday, May 21, the Lady Warriors faced off against the Lady Patriots of Master's Academy from Vero Beach. The Lady Warriors scored early after lead-off batter Lindsey Davis hit a triple for the first of her three hits of the morning. Moments later, Davis crossed home plate for the first run of the contest. The Lady Warriors held a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning. The Lady Warriors added three more runs in the third inning, then held on for the 4-0 victory, earning another trip to the championship game.

Davis clearly had the hot bat for the Lady Warriors, going three-for-four for the Lady Warriors. “I really didn't think too much. I just get up [to the plate] and trust my hands,” said Davis after the contest.

Kaylie Rogers went one-for-three at the plate for the Lady Warriors, with two RBIs. Elizabeth Hightower had two hits in her four trips to the plate, with two RBIs.

Abigail Morgan and Hightower combined efforts on the mound for the Lady Warriors, giving up one hit, no earned runs, four walks and striking out 16 Lady Patriot batters.

On Tuesday, May 22, the Lady Warriors faced the Lady Wildcats of Academy at the Lakes, of Land O' Lakes. This contest will undoubtedly go down as one of the classic pitchers' duels in the history of the softball playoffs. The usually productive bats of ACA were held to a team batting average of just .108. On the other side, Elizabeth Hightower, who has signed to play for the University of Florida, pitched an amazing game in her final appearance as a Lady Warrior, holding the Lady Wildcats to a team batting average of .105. The game was still scoreless throughout regulation and into extra innings.

At one point, during extra innings, the Lady Warriors had runners in scoring position when Morgan hit a hard line-drive toward left field. The Lady Wildcat shortstop raised her glove and made an incredible catch to ensure the game would go on for another inning. The deadlock was finally broken when the Wildcat pitcher and Alabama signee, Alexis Kilfoy hit a one-RBI double in the top of the 11th inning. The Lady Warriors were unable to respond and the game ended with a 1-0 win for the Lady Wildcats.

Morgan, Davis, Ali Townsend and Kaylie Rogers had base hits for the Lady Warriors.

Hightower pitched 11 innings on the mound for the Lady Warriors, giving up four hits, no earned runs and two walks, while striking out 15 batters.

“I am very proud of these girls,” said ACA Head Coach Becky Brandies. Even though the Lady Warriors are losing four players this year to graduation, the Lady Warriors will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Dynasties are like that.