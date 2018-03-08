Lady Warriors come up short in state semi-final

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

There will be no State Championship for the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors' basketball team this season. Despite a fourth quarter rally, the Lady Warriors were defeated, 41-37, on Monday, Feb. 26, by the Lady Lions of Calvary Christian Academy from Ormond Beach. The Lady Warriors established an early 10-9 lead in the first quarter, however, the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Warriors 15-3 in the second quarter to build a 24-13 lead going into halftime. The Lady Warriors rallied in the final period, but the Lady Lions were able to hold off the Lady Warriors and win the contest with a 41-37 final score. The game set up a State Championship match between Calvary Christian and City of Life Christian Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Camryn Grant led the Lady Warriors' scoring effort with 20 points and 20 rebounds. Abigail Morgan also had a double-double for the Lady Warriors with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Summer Dee and Elizabeth Hightower also added to the Lady Warriors scoring total.

The Lady Warriors finished their 2017-18 campaign with a total record of 22-6.