Lady warriors fighting for future wins

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors.

The Lady Warriors launched their season on Thursday, Nov. 21, with a game against the Oak Hall Eagles of Gainesville, Fla. Going into the game, the Lady Warriors fought hard and ended the first quarter only a bit behind the Eagles, with a first-quarter score of 9-10 in the Eagles favor. The initial effort from the Lady Warriors slipped, however, in the remain second, third and fourth quarter, with the Lady Warriors only scoring 19 points for the whole game, opposed to the Eagles’ 41.

The game went to the Eagles, and the Lady Warriors looked to the future as they prepared for their next game, which would take place on the following day. The Friday, Nov. 22 game brought the Lady Warriors head-to-head against the St. Johns Country Day High School (of Orange Park, Fla.) and its Spartans; while the Lady Warriors did a little better in this game, scoring 22 points overall, the Spartans managed to overpower the Warriors and rounded out the game with a 54-22 in the Spartans’ favor.

The initial season-opening losses would be echoed in the next two games which the Lady Warriors played against the St. Joseph Academy Flashes on Saturday, Nov. 23 (51-34) and the Madison County Cowgirls on Monday, Dec. 2 (45-38).

After four back-to-back losses, however, the Lady Warriors were due for a win - which they accomplished on Tuesday, Dec. 3 during a home game versus the St. Francis Catholic School’s Wolves. The Lady Warriors overwhelmed the Wolves early on in the game and continued to govern each quarter, finally ending the game with a 43-14 score in the Lady Warriors’ favor.

The win against the Wolves, however, would be short-lived.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Lady Warriors again faced the Oak Hill Eagles - but instead of redeeming their previous loss, the ACA team fell once more, 45-18, to the Gainesville, Fla. team.

The second loss to the Oak Hill Eagles set off another string of losses for the ACA Lady Warriors, as they fell in defeat to the Georgia Christian High School Generals on Monday, Dec. 9 (43-34), as well as the North Florida Christian School Eagles on Tuesday, Dec. 10 (46-26) and the Wewahitchka High School Gators on Friday, Dec. 13 (50-31).

Despite the disappointing losses over the first half of the Lady Warriors’ seasons, there are still plenty of games left for the ACA athletes to redeem their season.

Over the next few weeks, the Lady Warriors will again face the Georgia Christian School Generals (of Valdosta, Ga.) and the North Florida Christian School Eagles (of Tallahassee) during away-games for the Warriors. The next home game for the Lady Warriors will be held after the New Year on Friday, Jan. 10. The Lady Warriors will face off against the Robert F. Munroe Bobcats (of Quincy, Fla.) in the ACA gym. The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Be sure to mark the game on your calendar, and turn out to support the ACA girls basketball team!