Lady Warriors in Final Four

Rick Patrick, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors punched their ticket to Lakeland and a spot in the final four in the Class 2A basketball playoffs, by defeating an old foe, the Lady Lions from Tallavana Christian school at home. On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the two teams met for the fourth time this season. As with the other three, this game ended with the Lady Warriors comfortably chalking up another victory. This time, it was for the Regional Championship and the game ended with the Lady Warriors on the winning end of a 58-25 final score.

The Lady Warriors built an early lead and the first quarter ended with the Lady Warriors ahead, 16-3. The Lady Warriors continued to build their lead, while holding the Lady Lions under double-digits and the score was 31-7 at the halfway mark. The Lady Lions were able to score more points in the third period, but still could not keep pace with the home team. The score was 47-17 after three quarters. The Lady Warriors managed to keep the Lady Lions at bay for the remainder of the game and finished with a comfortable 58-25 winning margin.

Camryn Grant led the Lady Warriors with 24 points and nine rebounds. Elizabeth Hightower had 10 points and four rebounds. Abigail Morgan added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Katie James scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds. Leelee Rogers, Summer Dee, and Jessica Giddens also contributed to the Lady Warriors scoring efforts.

The Lady Warriors (22-5) will face the Calvary Christian Academy Lady Lions (12-13) from Ormond Beach in the state semi-final game on Monday, Feb. 26. The time is TBA, but will be played at either 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. The game will take place at the RP Funding Center, in Lakeland. Information about viewing the game on-line can be found at www.nfhsnetwork.com.