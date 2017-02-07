Lady Warriors win district championship



Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

For the first time in five years, the Lady Warriors of Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) are Class 2A District 1 Champs. On Friday, Feb. 3, the Lady Warriors crushed the Lady Lions from Tallavana Christian School with a final score of 52-14. The win gave the Lady Warriors a District Title and moved them into the state playoffs.

The leading scorer for the Lady Warriors was Camryn Grant, who had a double-double for the contest, scoring 17 points and snatching 18 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures for the Lady Warriors were Cali Burkett, with her 14 points, and Ramsey Sullivan's 12 points. Abigail Morgan also contributed 10 rebounds to the Lady Warriors' victory.

The Lady Warriors will now face Eagle's View School out of Jacksonville in the Regional Semi-final game in the state championship tournament. That game will take place at Aucilla Christian Academy on Thursday, Feb. 9. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.