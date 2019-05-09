Larry Hinton Courson passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at the age of 73 in Lloyd, FL.

Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Courson, of Monticello; his daughters, Christy Manuel (husband Lamen Manuel, Jr.), Tammy Rabon (husband Philip Rabon) and Amanda Schee (husband Jon Schee); eight grandchildren: Skyler, Autumn, Michael and Dalton Manuel; Trent, Colten and Rylan Rabon; Jacob Schee. As well as his brothers, Howard and Holmer Courson; and his sisters, Oralee Hagan and Linda Palmer.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Clifford Courson; his mother, Louise Dixon Courson; his step-mother, Iris Taylor Durrance Courson; his brother, Harry Courson; and his sister, Lera Hyers, of Georgia.

Larry was born on April 24, 1946 in Alma, GA to Clifford Courson and Louise Dixon Courson.

He married Patricia Shiver on May 18, 1974, and had three beautiful daughters.

He moved from Palm Harbor, FL to Monticello in 1978.

Larry worked and retired with over 30 years with the Leon County Government, Department of Public Works, Division of Operations. He enjoyed working and was a devoted worker. He was a loving husband, father and Papa. He loved his family, being outside, working with horses, and farming.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Lloyd.

