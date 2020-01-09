Larry Joe Teasley passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla. He attended Aucilla school up until eighth grade, then went to Jefferson High School, where he graduated in 1965. He graduated from Florida State University. Larry was married to Betty Lou Wilford who also attended Jefferson High School.

He is survived by his wife Betty Lou; a son, Robbie; grandson Ryker; a sister, Pam Gettemy; a brother, Bert Teasley; and his mother, Ruth Teasley Bailey.

He was a proud member of Westside Baptist Church in Jacksonville where he taught Sunday School.

A funeral service will be held at Westside Baptist Church, in Jacksonville, on Monday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.

