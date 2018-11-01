Larry Mack, Sr., 56, of Monticello's Piney Woods Community passed on Thursday, October 25, 2018.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, at Tillman of Monticello. Survivors include his wife, Barbara McQuay Mack; parents, Pearly Jr. and Annette Monroe Mack; children, Demetria (Corey) Hatchett and Larry Mack, Jr.; sisters: Janice Mack, Jacqueline (Carl) Suter and Gwendolyn (Antonio) Wood; brothers: Ronnie Monroe, Eddie Charles (Sabrina), Anthony and Pearly (Trina) Mack III, and Henry Green; three grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry Mack, Sr.
