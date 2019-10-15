Last hurdle of approval

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The indoor gun range that gunsmith Mike Robinson wants to establish on South Water Street recently passed the second of three hurdles toward its expected approval.

The first hurdle was the Local Planning Agency's (LPA) review of the application in September, after which review the group recommended approval.

The second hurdle, on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, was the Monticello City Council's first of two required hearings on the measure, which would amend the zoning classification for the property at 705 S. Water St. to allow for an indoor gun range.

Ordinance 2019-05, which the council is expected to approve at the ordinance's second hearing in November, adds language to the definition of the light industry limited-use district to encompass gun ranges.

The addition specifically states that “enclosed (indoor) non-public, sound-suppressed, lead-free shooting ranges for education, training, firearms testing and members-only sport shooting are allowed.” The language also makes it a condition of approval that the construction and operation of such a range must conform to the current National Rifle Association (NRA) gun safety and indoor shooting range standards.

Robinson, who owns and operates Robinson's Gunworks LLC on South Jefferson Street, did a brief presentation on his proposed facility. He also submitted documentation to show the state statutes regulating such facilities and attested to the measures that he plans to implement to ensure for safety.

“It won't be a nuisance,” Robinson said of the indoor gun range. “It will be quiet, noise suppressed and no pollution will come out of it.”

He reiterated that the facility will be for education and training purposes, as well as firearms testing, and that both the Monticello Police Department and Sheriff's Office were onboard with the idea.

He said youths ages 12 and up would be allowed to use the facility, provided that they were accompanied by an adult, one adult per youth. He planned, he said, to hold specials, such as women's and youths' days.

Membership in a gun club would be a requirement for use of the facility, which membership could be purchased on a daily or annual basis, he said. Part of the membership, he said, entailed successfully completing a range safety briefing and orientation, designed to ensure that only responsible individuals used the range.

The walls, he said, would be reinforced to stifle sound and prevent bullets from exiting the building, complete with a bullet trap device to stop the bullets. Too, only lead-free and frangible ammunition would be allowed, which would fragment upon impact with the steel backdrop.

Robinson repeated his willingness to shut down the facility anytime that the nearby teen center held an event.

Councilman George Evans expressed concern that the police chief had not been included in the LPA's review of the application.

“No one reached out to the chief,” Evans said, making it an implied condition of his vote for approval that Robinson get with the chief.

Councilman Troy Avera's likewise expressed concerns, one being that the facility's gun be secured at night and that shooting noise not disturb the neighboring residents.

Robinson assured him that the facility would be noise neutral and that the guns would be secured at night.

As for his qualifications, Robinson offered that he had been in the firearms industry for 15 years and done training and education. He said others who would teach at the facility would also be certified. He was, in fact, on his way to an NRA conference, he said.

Clayton Tolbert, a citizen who said he had former law-enforcement experience, expressed support for the project.

“This is the best way of teaching youths about guns and the consequences of the improper handling of guns,” he said.

Keith Cook, another citizen, agreed.

“This is a perfect opportunity for citizens to use guns,” Cook said. “We have a lot of people picking up concealed weapons without having any idea how to use firearms properly. Firing a gun is a perishable skill. A gun range will be safer way for people to learn to shoot than popping off in their backyards.”

The council scheduled the ordinance for second hearing and expected approval on Tuesday, Nov. 5.