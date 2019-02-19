Laura “Diane” Hopson, age 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, at home with her son in Oxford, AL.

Diane was born Aug. 18, 1954 in Chattanooga, TN, to John B. Morgan, Jr. and Lela Mae Kelley Morgan. She attended Titusville High School in Titusville, FL, and graduated with the class of 1972. Diane worked for the Department of Health for many years in Tallahassee, FL. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to everyone she knew.

She was an avid Florida State fan and watched every game. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and watching Nascar with her late husband, Bryan. Her grandchildren were her heart and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Diane is survived by her brother, Dennis “Dink” Morgan (Ginger); her sons, Raymond Dennis Grissett (Lindsey) of Oxford, AL and Richard Eugene Hopson (Brenda) of Daytona, FL; and her daughters, Jodie Sellars (Kevin) and Brandie Aleene Register (Michael), both of Tallahassee, FL. She had eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Eugene Hopson.

Services are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello, FL, with a visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a Funeral Service at the Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery in Monticello.

