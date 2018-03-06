On Saturday March 3, 2018, Lavada Inez Rudd passed away at home in Five Points Alabama at the age of 55. She was born June 28, 1962 in Thomasville, GA to Lavada (Tanner) Rudd and the late Fraser Rudd. She graduated high school in 1979 from Rose City Christian in Thomasville.

She leaves behind 3 siblings, sister Debbie Eades, 2 brothers Andy Rudd and Lee Rudd numerous nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Hiney. Inez will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.

Inez truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, spending time with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed writing children stories and sewing.

Upon her request, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.. She wished to be remembered as she was in life.

God looked around his garden and found an empty space. Then he looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful He only takes the best.

Inez will surely be missed but not forgotten.

