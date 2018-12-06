Lavada Ta. Rudd

On Tuesday November 27, 2018 Lavada T. Rudd, age 86, passed away at home in Monticello, FL, while surrounded by family.

She was born November 14, 1932 in Thomasville, GA. to Harvey and Lorene Tanner. She was a retired school teacher of Jefferson County.

She leaves behind one sister, Margret McDermott; one daughter, Debbie Eades of Monticello; two sons, Andy Rudd of Monticello and Lee Rudd of Five Points, AL; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Rudd was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fraser Rudd and her daughter Inez Rudd.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

