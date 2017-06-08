Lawana E. Green and Irma M. (Richter) Green

Lawana E. Green and her mother, Irma M. (Richter) Green, passed away on June 4 and June 5 respectively after long illnesses. Mother and daughter were natives of Georgia. Both were longtime residents of Maryville, Tennessee, but lived in Monticello for several years, where many of their relatives still reside. Lawana worked for East Tennessee Bank in Chattanooga and Maryville. They were preceded in death by husband and father W. Henry Green and son and brother, Donald A. Green. Irma’s siblings who preceded her in death were Cleo and Kermit Richter and Bunnie Griffin. A joint Memorial Service is pending but will be held in Maryville within the next two months. Family will notify friends and other relatives when final arrangements are made. The family sincerely thanks Irma’s and Lawana’s friends and caregivers who supported both women throughout their time in Maryville and in their final days.
