Legislative Delegation hearing is Tuesday

lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc

Senator Bill Montford’s office is reminding local residents that the Jefferson Legislative Delegation public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the courthouse annex on South Water Street.

Senator Montford, who represents District 3, and State Representative Halsey Beshears, representing District 7, will conduct the hearing. This is an opportunity for citizens and elected officials to ask questions, share concerns, and learn about brewing issues in the coming legislative session, which is set to begin on Jan. 9.

Lawmakers use these hearings to learn what’s on the minds of their constituents and also share some of the things happening in the Legislature.