Legislative hearing set for 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Legislative Delegation, composed of Senator Bill Montford and Representative Halsey Beshears, will hold a public hearing in Monticello on Friday, Feb. 10, in preparation for the coming legislative session.

The hearing will be held at the courthouse annex, 435 West Washington Street, beginning at 5 p.m.

The lawmakers’ announcement emphasizes that all residents and elected officials are invited to attend, and that the hearing’s purpose is to allow citizens “the opportunity to meet with their legislators, discuss issues of concern, asks questions, and offer comments prior to the upcoming 2017 legislative session, which scheduled to convene on Tuesday, March 7.”

For more information about the hearing, call Melissa Durham at (850) 487-5003 or email her at durham.melissa@flsenate.gov.