Dear Editor:

One of the best theatrical comedies you will ever see is now playing at the Monticello Opera House. ‘It’s Lend Me A Tenor,’ directed by Melanie Mays.

Here’s the story. The general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Co. is primed to welcome the world famous Tito Morelli, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only as Otello. The star arrives late; and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. The manager, Saunders, and his assistant Max believe Morelli is dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s costume and fool the audience into thinking he is Morelli. Max succeeds. He is great; but Morelli comes to and gets into his other costume, ready to perform. Now two Otellos are running around in costume; and two women are running around in lingerie, each thinking she is with The Great Morelli. This show was a sensation on Broadway and in London. It will leave you teary-eyed with laughter.

And here’s more good news. You don’t have to have the slightest interest in opera to enjoy this show thoroughly!

Go online to monticellooperahouse.org, or call the Opera House at 997-4242 to get your tickets. You will have a wonderful time.

Sincerely and With Enthusiasm,

Jack Williams