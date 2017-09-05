Lenita Louise McMullen, age 55, passed away on Wednesday August 30, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born in Orlando, Florida on March 30, 1962 to Edsel A. Matthews and Barbara Dredge Matthews.

Lenita has been a lifelong resident of Monticello, Florida. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. She also loved spending time at the beach, collecting shells and loved painting rocks.

Lenita is survived by her husband; James “Dalton” McMullen, her son; Hiram Lawrence (Bridget), her parents; Edsel A. Matthews and Barbara Matthews, her two brothers; Edsel “Eddie” Matthews (Cholea), and Donald P. Matthews (Paula). Lenita is also survived by her fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A traditional Funeral Service was held on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at Wacissa United Methodist Church, Wacissa, Florida. Interment followed at Beth Page Cemetery in Wacissa. There was a visitation from 6:00–8:00 p.m. on Friday September 1, 2017 at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello. Donations can be made to Wacissa United Methodist Church, 14492 Waukeenah Hwy. Wacissa, Florida 32361, earmarked for Beth Page Cemetery.

