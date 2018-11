Leroy Plummer, Jr., 73, of Monticello's St. Phillip Community, passed at home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 10, 2018. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 9, at Tillman of Monticello (850) 997-5553. A 1964 graduate of Howard Academy High School, Leroy was a United States Army Vietnam veteran and a master electrician. His love and legacy will be cherished forever by his children: Marvella Plummer, Winiford (Willie C.) Walker, Johnny Rollins, Keion (Shavantis), Jason, Darius and Frederick Plummer; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Barbara and Rosa Plummer; brothers, Cleveland, Bernard, Terry (Deborah), Sidney (Darlene), Norman (Loretta) and Claude (Melissa) Plummer; cousin and lifelong special friend, Elder Lee E. (Mary) Plummer; and numerous other relatives and friends.

