Lester Ferrell Hamrick, Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday October 3, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County, and a veteran of the Air Force, a graduate of Florida State University and a Seminole Booster member. Ferrell was a retired Jefferson County School Board Member and the PA Announcer for 30 years for the Jefferson County High School, Fighting Tigers. He was a member of the Kiwanis and the Florida Nursery Growers Association. He loved turkey hunting, bass fishing and also enjoyed repairing fishing rods and reels.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Beggs Funeral Home Monticello from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be held Friday, October 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Monticello with an interment to follow at Elizabeth Cemetery, Monticello.

Ferrell is survived by his wife, Sandra Hamrick of Monticello; his two sons, Lester (Teresa) Hamrick of Tallahassee, Florida and Rusty (Catherine) Hamrick of Monticello; his six grandchildren, Ricky (Robynn), Scott (Amber), Logan, Riley, Landon and Kyle Hamrick; his two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Nora Hamrick.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, 1723-1 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308. Beggs Funeral Homes Inc., 485 East Dogwood Street, Monticello FL 32344 is handling the services.

