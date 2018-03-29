Let Harvey ignite your imagination

Story Submitted

Featuring a playfully surreal creature with mystical powers, Harvey is heartwarming and hilarious! A bit of a trickster, "Harvey appears here and there to this one and that one at his own caprice." His presence is delightful to some, disturbing to others. But aren't we all a little better off with a little magic in our lives?

Written by Mary Chase, Harvey won a Pulitzer Prize in 1944. The film adaptation, featuring an iconic performance by Jimmy Stewart, also won awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Optional Dinner package also available for the evening performances only, catered by Rev Cafe. There will be no pre-show meal available for the Sunday matinee performances. Please make dinner reservations 48 hours in advance. Go to MonticelloOperaHouse.org or call (850) 997-4242 to purchase

Dinner shows on Fridays and Saturdays, Matinee shows on Sundays, April 6 - April 15.