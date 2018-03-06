Letter to Editor

Being a Merchant in the downtown area of Monticello, I take exception to the recent article, and the picture of my business posted in the Jefferson Journal dated Friday, February 23, 2018 that showed my business in a non positive light. So let me review and clarify the article below.

In reference to the City Council meeting that took place on February 6, 2018, The article states that city officials in their efforts to spur economic development feel spurned, to the degree that the merchants in the downtown area are taking advantage of the city ordinance’s generosity. I see no generosity, nor I have seen any for the 10 years I have been in business here. Every ounce of business I have had was due to my efforts and hard work, not the city's.

If the City Council and the City Manager feel that they are trying to spur economic development by forcing the downtown merchants to pay a city tax, plus a city permit which allows tables etc. on the sidewalk in front of your business, as well as not allowing any business signage on the streets or

corners, then they need to go back to business basics and marketing 101. As far as the city being added onto the merchants liability insurance, after much consideration on my part regarding liability to the city, I had my insurance forward a declaration with the City of Monticello added onto it months ago to City Hall.

As far as business challenges go in the City of Monticello, my business was stretched to the max, when the Dogwood renovation literally shut me down for over 2 months. I had to let my full-time help go due to a lack of business. Then adding insult to injury, I had plumbing issues after the renovation which resulted from the construction company cracking my sewer line when they installed the electric. It has since been fixed but only due to my efforts in continuing to report it. I do however want to thank Steve Wingate and all of the City workers for their due diligence and labor in resolving this issue. They do not get enough praise for what they do our city in my opinion.

If the city council feels that enlarging sidewalks, adding bike racks, and benches to the northeast side of Dogwood Street is going to bring business to our town, they are sadly mistaken, and out of touch. My business can attest to that, I have not seen any increased business since the renovation, and still

people do not know I am down this street. What brings business to our community is goodwill to its merchants and promotion of tourism by our town government. Our city funds did not restructure Dogwood Street, 2010 BP oil spill money did, and yes the renovation is very welcome in my opinion, but if not for the non-profit Main Street submitting plans and the merchants being present to at least 4 of the city council meetings to push it through, Dogwood

Street renovation might not have come to fruition.

In reference to the ADA compliance, I have already been told by the City Manager Steve Wingate, that I am in ADA compliance regarding tables and chairs in front of my business. No matter what the cost, of the city tax and city permit, why would our city government charge any merchants in our economically strapped county. Granted the taxes and fees amount to $50 per year times 2 businesses for myself, it is the principle of the matter . It is hard enough to stay in business in our community due to the lack of Economic Restructuring and most of all lack of Promotion and Tourism of our town treasures. That is where the City Council should put their efforts, their words, and our money.

As far as paying a City Tax, why should my business pay, when not all of the businesses in the City of Monticello are paying this tax.(show me) And what is this tax for? Regarding paying the city ordinance fee, why? My business gets no perks from the city or county and I don’t serve alcohol, so that perk does not apply to me. I have added the city to my liability insurance and I feel that should be enough for us merchants. The Monticello businesses downtown have never received any incentives as other cities give to their merchants, But instead the City Council and Manager are telling the merchants to comply by the end of March or sidewalk furnishings will be removed.

I will strike a deal with the City of Monticello, that if they offer to pay me back for the thousands of dollars I lost during that 2 month renovation, I will be more than willing to pay the $50 a year for both of my businesses, fill out their paperwork, and be a model citizen. Why put regulations where none is

needed? Until then...

Margie Stern

Electric City Wheels & Grinds

166 E. Dogwood Street

Monticello, Fl 32344