John Willoughby

ECB Publishing, Inc.

We are pleased to announce that the time to submit letters to Santa Claus is here once again!

That's right, jolly ole St. Nicholas is waiting to hear from you and ECB Publishing, Inc. is accepting letters to Santa until Monday, Dec. 16, for print in the Wednesday, Dec. 25 Christmas edition of the Monticello News.

Every year, we gladly welcome hundreds of letters, and while we expect a large amount this year as well, please keep the following tips in mind:

Our deadline of Monday, Dec. 16 is a hard deadline. Only submissions received on or before the 11th can be guaranteed to be printed. Sleighs take a long time to load, so the earlier the better.

Santa's eyesight isn't the best, which is why he wears glasses. Please write only in black pen, as neatly as possible.

Santa loves drawings in the margins of the letters – they make the letters oh so jolly! Please don't draw over your writing though, because that could make it hard for Santa to read.

Additional questions can be asked by calling the offices of ECB Publishing, Inc. at (850) 997-3568. We wish you an early Merry Christmas!