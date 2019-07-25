Library gives thanks

I would like to recognize and thank library staff members Doris Andrews, Ashley Garcia, Parker Morgan, Courtney Nicolou and Terez Washington, as well as summer intern Janee Jones, for their hard work and flexibility in July.

At the beginning of the month, the library's conditioning and ventilation systems failed. Library staff members continued to provide excellent public service under these challenging conditions. The library is lucky to have this group of caring individuals maintaining our collection, keeping the library safe and welcoming, and helping patrons of all ages use the library.

The library has now returned to normal operations. Whether or not you have a Facebook account, you can keep up-to-date on library events at http://facebook.com/jeffersonlibrary.

Natalie Binder, Library Director