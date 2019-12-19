Lighthouse Children’s Choir sings for seniors

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Lighthouse Children's Home Girls Choir entertained the clients and their guests at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center (JSCC) on Friday morning, Dec. 13.

They sang perfectly, complimenting each other with their voices and their smiles.

They were lead in song by Billy Hudson, president of the Lighthouse Home, and staff supervisor Callie Mulnix.

The girls sang Christmas favorites and a few special songs for the seniors. They visited briefly with the audience, especially the JSCC clients.

After their performance the girls and their chaperones were invited to stay for lunch.

The Lighthouse, located in Tallahassee, is celebrating 42 years of service to the community and to the girls in need of a caring and structured Christian residential home.

The home provides a temporary stay for teenage girls, ages 13 to 17, who are at risk and have discipline and behavioral issues in their home or in school.

The girls who are in the Lighthouse program stay for at least a year and receive character counseling and guidance from a Biblical perspective, structured schedules, job responsibilities, family interaction and private education with personal tutoring.

The Lighthouse also provides Christian music training and performance (including traveling), athletics, extra-curricular activities and community service.

Hudson mentioned that the girls are learning how to make jams and jellies, and can fruits and vegetables with the charitable givings they received recently.