Lighthouse Children’s Home Choir to sing at Honey Lake Church

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

For over 35 years, the Lighthouse Children's Home Choir have delighted area audiences with their voices, tight harmonies, and sincere testimonies. On Sunday, February 12, the choir will bring those harmonies to Honey Lake Church during the morning worship service at 11 a.m.

Since 1977, Lighthouse Children's Home in Tallahassee has been ministering to area families. Lighthouse Children's Home is a residential home for girls ages 13 – 16 who are at risk, have had discipline problems, problems with the law, or perhaps have no home and family to care for them.

The Honey Lake Church is located at 1445 N. Honey Lake Rd., in Greenville. Kenny Munds is the pastor at Honey Lake Church.