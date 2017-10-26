Mrs. Lily P. Ransom, 101, a Monticello native, passed in Tallahassee on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, at New Salem M.B. Church, 1201 Springsax Road, Tallahassee 32305. Viewing-visitation was 3-7 p.m. Thursday, October 26, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A member of New Salem, Mrs. Ransom had lived in Tallahassee for over 70 years, having worked at Elberta Crate Factory, Trailways Bus Co. and FSU Building Services. Cherishing precious memories are her sister, Mrs. Ellen Scott; two special nieces, Willie Jane (Abram) Roberts and Nancy (Richard) Leza; her devoted friend and caregiver, Ruth Davis and family; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

