Linda Cone Stinson, age 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 14, 2018. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, to Fountain Bryant Cone and Willie Mae (Troupe) Cone, on June 28, 1949.

She was predeceased by her husband, George Stinson, Sr. of 49 years and three brothers: William, Bryant and David Cone. She is survived by her son, George “Bubba” Stinson, Jr. (Lisa), of Tallahassee, and her daughters, Sylvia Perez (Roger) of Port Richey, FL; Lisa Starling (Michael) of Monticello, FL; Pam Smith (Jason) of Pittsburg, TX and Tammy Bowling (Floyd) of Monticello, FL.

Her grandchildren are Olivia Perez, Michael Starling Jr. (Selina), Gabriel Starling (Amber), Abigail Starling (Connor), Shawn Smith, Emily Smith, Anna Belle Glenn (Blake), Caralyn Bowling and her great granddaughter is Carlie Glenn. She is also survived by her aunt Janie Pearl Houck, sister Betty Shaw (Robert) and brother Randy Cone (Nancy).

Linda was a stay at home mom who loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She loved the holidays especially decorating for Christmas. (She insisted that we put her nativity set out and Santa on the front porch in her final days.) She always had an open door and an open refrigerator for all who visited.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello, FL. There will be a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, FL at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice.

