Linda Katherine McCraven passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the Brynwood Health & Rehabilitation Center in Monticello, Florida. She was born on July 15, 1939, a native of Alabama. She lived in Wintergarden, Florida for 40 years before moving to her daughter’s home in Kissimmee for four years. Together they relocated to Monticello in 2016. She was a retired bookkeeper.

Beggs Funeral Home Monticello is handling the arrangements for the family. A ‘Celebration of Life' service will be held at the home of her daughter on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Her cremains will then be scattered in the home garden. Rev. Daryl Adams, pastor of Central Baptist Church Aucilla, will officiate the service.

Linda is survived by her daughters Donna Osborn (Timothy) and Stacey White; her son Robi Jones; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

