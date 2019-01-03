Lions celebrate Christmas at Cross Landings

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Lions Club collected and delivered gifts to Cross Landings Health & Rehabilitation Center on Friday, December 21, with help from Sheriff Mac McNeill and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Santa, Mrs. Clause and a few elves walked the halls of the facility visiting with every guest in every room. They pulled two wagons filled with wrapped gifts for the 56+ residents residing at the home.

The Sheriff's Office also delivered handmade quilts for each resident.

Five Lions participated in this afternoon of giving, they included June and Leroy Campbell, Elaine Kaschmitter, Gary Alberstadt and Chevarra Ulee.

The Lions have been delivering Christmas gifts to Cross Landings for several years now, and continue to enjoy themselves possibly more than the residents and staff enjoy seeing them.