Lions Club holds Broom and Bake Sale Saturday

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Lions Club will hold a Broom and Bake Sale Saturday, January 14 in the Monticello News parking lot. The fundraising event will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue to 12 p.m. or until the baked goods are gone.

Residents are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items, used ink cartridges, old eyeglasses and used hearing aids. For each donation your name will be placed in a monthly drawing for dinner for two at one of the many local eateries in and around Monticello.

This past year Lions Club members have been involved in several fundraising efforts and have been involved with several different organizations including the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 758 during its Purple Heart Day celebration. Local businesses like The Daffodale House B&B Catering, Full Moon Apiary, and Ashville Vintage Lumber were also involved in this event. As well as local groups like VFW Post 251 and several local residents also were in attendance.

The members traveled to a few times this past year to the Tallahassee Lions Club for a Christmas party and an installation event. Several of the Tallahassee Lions are Monticello residents.

Lion June Campbell received several awards during both events for her dedication to her club and to the Lions.