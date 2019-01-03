Lions have a successful first six-months

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Lions Club (JCLC) usually meets every Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Health Department annex to discuss upcoming events, fundraising ventures and service related opportunities. Once a month a guest speaker is invited to share with the group something of interest and community related.

It’s purpose is to coordinate the activities and standardize the administration of Lions clubs, and to create and foster a spirit of understanding among the peoples of the world. To promote the principles of good government and good citizenship. To take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community.

Locally, the JCLC helps those in need to receive eyeglasses and hearing aids at no cost to them. The members help with food and clothing and if needed, financial support. They work closely with the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and the County Adopt-a-Road program. They assist when called upon to help someone, somewhere in need. The members are all very active in service to the Jefferson County community.

In December the Jefferson County Lions Club (JCLC) held Christmas related meetings, gathering and wrapping gift items for the local Cross Landings H&RC residents, and planning holiday related gift-giving. They also treated themselves to a Christmas Party, exchanging gifts among themselves and enjoying homemade treats and other goodies.

In November, the local Lions welcomed Tallahassee Lions Club member Anne Davis to speak and to install four new member including Judy Pickle and Tony Jenkins, sponsored by June Campbell and Gary Alberstadt and Chevarra Ulee, sponsored by Nancy Miller.

A Wagon-Filled-With Toys fundraiser was also held, bringing in enough money to purchase six pair of glasses and office visits for locals in need. The winner of the wagon was Jamie Thomley. He donated all the toys to children in Bristol affected by Hurricane Michael.

In October the Lions held a very successful Car Show in the CarQuest parking lot, with 49 automobile enthusiasts entering for prizes and to show off their talents in restoring older vehicles. The big winner was Neil Brooks coming in first place for Peoples Choice with his 1967 Chevy Chevell; second place for Peoples Choice was Gary Hodges with his 1991 Pontiac GTA; and third place Peoples Choice was Nick de Sercey with his 1967 Pontiac GTO. Ronnie Reid was first place show winner with his 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass; coming in second place show was Bob Kimbrell with his 1969 Chevy Camaross and third place show winner was Tim Weber with his 1965 GTO Pontiac.

Event Chairperson Shanna Boatwell shares that every entry received a nice gift donated by area businesses, residents and car enthusiasts. This is planned to become an annual fundraising event for the Lions.

The Lions Club continues to look for new members who would like to help the community. If you would like to be a part of this busy group of service-oriented people, contact Membership Chairperson June Campbell at (850) 997-1754.