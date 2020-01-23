Little Free Library locations

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Little Free Libraries can be found in several locations all around Jefferson County and residents, young and old, are welcomed to use them. Take a book, leave a book is all there is to the service.

Anyone can share books in these local Little Free Library book-sharing boxes, just visit the Little Free Library of your choice and leave some books inside. It’s that easy.

Find your newest read at:

•Memorial Missionary Baptist Church (2nd and S. Railroad streets, Monticello)

•Kid's Inc. (395 E. Washington St. in Monticello)

•Avera-Clarke House (580 W. Washington St., Monticello)

•Jefferson County Health Department (1255 W. Washington St., Monticello)

•The First Bank (200 E. Washington St., Monticello)

•Jefferson Elementary School (906 Rocky Branch Rd., Monticello)

•Monticello Woman's Club (975 E. Pearl St., Monticello)

•Wacissa Post Office (38 Tram Rd., Wacissa)

Little Free Library is a registered nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.