Little Women fills Opera House stage

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In the 1860s, American author Louisa May Alcott published her novel, Little Women, as a semi-autobiographical account of Alcott's own growth from a child to a woman while accompanied by her own sisters.

Despite being over 100 years old, the story and values told in Little Women continue to capture the hearts and spirits of readers.

The story has been told numerous times, with Alcott's book remaining on store shelves as a reader-favorite for generations of fans; the story has been depicted in movies and mini-series and now, in the newest depiction, a live performance on the Monticello Opera House stage.

Beginning on Friday, Jan. 10, the story of Little Women was brought to life by the opera house's cast of passionate actors who have carried the production to wonderful heights for all those who have packed into the opera house's theater within the last week.

For those who have yet to see Little Women be told within the Monticello Opera House, this weekend will be the last opportunity to do so.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the cast of Little Women will give their final bow and bid their audience goodbye – after the curtains close, the stage production will draw to an end.

Whether new to the story or an old fan, the story of Little Women – told through music, song and dance – will be an exciting adventure and dramatic experience.

“Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit,” writes the Monticello Opera House, adding that the show also has a powerful score that soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache and hope – “the sounds of a young America finding its voice.”

This weekend, there will be three shows offered for those who wish to see the play before it ends.

The opera house will offer an 8 p.m. showing on Friday, Jan. 17, another 8 p.m. showing on Saturday, Jan. 18 and a 2 p.m. showing on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Tickets for each show have been priced at $17 for children under the age of 12, $23 for children between the ages of 13-17, $27 for adults and $25 for senior citizens.

To purchase tickets, visit monticellooperahouse.org or call the box office at (850) 997-4242.