Live Oak Hounds junior riders win the prestigious JNAFHC

All LOH riders qualify for final top ten of their divisions

Story submitted

The Live Oak hounds, our local pack of foxhounds, recently sent four junior riders to the Junior North American Fox Hunter Championship (JNAFHC) hosted this year in Thomson, GA by the Belle Meade Hunt. All of our riders were selected for the finals competition in their division and our first flight competitor in the 13 and over division, Gabby Sacco, was champion!!!

The JNAFHC is a yearly competition for junior fox hunting riders and horses and ponies in which they are judged on their abilities to hunt in a capable and safe manner, correctly exemplifying the rules of the hunting field and turned out in a manner that is correct for rider and horse.

The competition starts in regional areas around the United States. Judges ride in the hunting field observing the junior entries. If juniors are approved and selected, they go on to the national competition.

There were three divisions with 116 entries from 32 hunts:

Live Oak Hounds sent four riders who qualified in the Regional qualifying hunt:

Gabby Sacco, Champion, of Monticello (First Flight 13 and over, jumping larger fences and galloping). Gabby is 13 years old and has hunted for four years. She also shows in the hunters and eventing. Gabby competed Bella, a large pony that she has taught to hunt this season.

The Live Oak Hounds are celebrating their 44th season in the Monticello and Thomasville area. The founders and masters, Mr. and Mrs. C. Martin Wood, III, supported this trip for our juniors. They encourage and support many activities for junior hunting riders and Pony Club. Contact Kathy Barnett 229-226-2209 for more information.

