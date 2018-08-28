Lizard at the Library: Last week’s special story time visitor

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Twice a week, the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library holds a special story time session.

On Tuesdays at 10 a.m., the books and activities are geared towards infants, and on Thursdays at 10 a.m., the books, games, art projects, dances and songs are designed to appeal towards a preschooler crowd.

This week, on Thursday, August 23, a special guest visited the library during story time to make the session extra special – Pascal the chameleon!

Small and green, Pascal perched on Youth Librarian Courtney Nicolou's shoulder as she read Chamelia by Ethan Long – a story about a young chameleon learning how to both fit

in and stand out.

During the arts and crafts session of the story time hour, Pascal hung out on Assistant Librarian Terez Washington's shoulder as he supervised the children who painted watercolors of another popular green lizard – Disney's Pascal from Tangled.

The next story time sessions will be on Thursday, August 30 (preschoolers), and Tuesday, Sept. 4 (infants); both will begin at 10 a.m.