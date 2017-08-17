Lloyd gets new fire engine

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD), one of the county’s most active volunteer fire departments, now has a new engine to respond to emergencies.

Derrick Burrus, volunteer coordinator for the county, reports that the new engine was put into service on Thursday, Aug. 3. Tanker 5, which serves as both an engine and a water tanker, is a 2018 model with a 2,000-gallon capacity, capable of pumping 1,250 gallons per minute.

Manufactured by the Fouts Brothers of Smyrna, GA, Tanker 5 replaces the LVFD’s former engine, a 1986 model that the department got used about 30 years ago.

Jefferson County purchased the new engine for the LVFD. Burrus explained that the volunteer fire departments get their funding through the annual fire assessment as part of the Jefferson County Fire Rescue’s budget.

“We also hold fundraisers and accept donations,” Burrus says. “Each department has a fire chief and a board of directors. John Cooksey is the Lloyd fire chief. Volunteers are trained through a combination of online, classroom, and hands-on training provided through a state grant.”

The LVFD currently has 10 volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering as a firefighter can call Burrus at (850) 345-0425.