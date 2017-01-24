Local athletes play in War of the Border All – Star Game

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Several local athletes played in the Florida – Georgia War of the Border All – Star Game on Friday, Jan. 13, in Thomasville, Ga. Representing Aucilla Christian Academy in the game was P–Cole Harrell and Darren Ellis. Zoron Wade and Robert Beverly represented Jefferson County Middle/High School in the contest. The Georgia team won the game 20-14 in the final minute of the game.

Zoron Wade was named the Defensive Player of the Game for the Florida squad, primarily due to his 96 yard fumble return for a touchdown.

The Florida–Georgia War of the Border All– Star Game is an annual game showcasing some of the finest senior football players from across North Florida and South Georgia. Each year, approximately 50 seniors from schools of all sizes are invited to play in the contest.